Anti-corruption War: SNG Drags Buhari To Court, Seeks Trial Of Magu, SGF

The Incorporated Trustees of Save Nigeria Group (SNG) has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing him of waging “a lopsided” anti-corruption war.

The group is praying the court to compel President Buhari to initiate criminal proceedings against both the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Babachir Lawal and Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, over their alleged complicity in acts of corruption.

The suit dated December 29, 2016 and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1072/2016, was equally endorsed by an anti-corruption body, Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International.

The plaintiffs are urging the court to invoke its original jurisdiction and compel the 1st Defendant (Buhari), to immediately sack Lawal and Magu, describing their continued stay in office as a slap on the avowed anti-corruption stance of this administration.