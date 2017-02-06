Anti-Government Protesters Overwhelm Pro-Buhari Supporters In Abuja

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja.

Angry Nigerians who are against the economic policies of the current administration, in the midst of recession, have taken to some streets in the Federal Capital Territory to protest against President Buhari’s bad governance, with the hashtag #IStandWithNigeria.

Today in Central District Areas in Abuja, protesters, as promised, trooped out enmasse, carryimg placards with various inscriptions on their hand to express their grievances over economic hardships in the country.

Meanwhile, there were some other groups who equally staged protest in favour of the Federal Government but were overwhelmed by the large number of youths who protested against the government.

One of the leaders of the protest who addressed some journalists in Garki 3 area of Abuja, Mr Chidi Odinkalu, indicated that corruption has not gotten better as promised by President Mubammadu Buhari but has become worse.

He insisted that the governnent should be transparent, citing the case of the ‘Grass Cutter’.

Some of the reaons for the nationwide protest, according to the protesters were predicated upon: Bad economic Policies; Shielding of corrupt cabinet members from thorough investigatn; royal treatment to the Fulani herdsmen; high cost of living; inflation of goods and services, among others.