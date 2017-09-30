Antonio Conte Sees It As His Task To Exploit Eden Hazard’s ‘God-given Talent’

Antonio Conte is intent upon coaxing “decisive moments” from Eden Hazard in every appearance as the Belgium forward seeks to establish himself as one of the best players in the world by excelling in the Champions League as well as the Premier League.

Hazard is ready to start his first top-flight game of season, against Manchester City on Saturday, having recovered from summer ankle surgery, and he excelled in his side’s victory at Atlético Madrid in midweek. The playmaker’s performance was key to Chelsea’s dominant display at the Estadio Metropolitano and prompted Álvaro Morata, with whom the Belgian has struck up an immediate on-field understanding, to declare the 26-year-old one of the “best three players in the world”.

Conte considers this season an opportunity for Hazard to justify such bold claims by making a proper impression on the Champions League and has sensed the player’s own determination to hoist his game to a new level. “In every game he finds a way to be decisive: to score or to make an assist for a team-mate,” said the head coach. “I love this from him, and I ask it of him because, [when it comes to] a player with his talent, it’s important to ask him to be decisive every game. If God gives you this talent, you must exploit it. My task is to try and push him to be decisive in every moment, in every game.

“Sometimes, if Eden scores one goal, he’s happy and then, if there is another situation, he prefers to make an assist rather than scoring twice. I see with Ronaldo that if he scores once, he wants two, three, four. It’s the same for Messi. So, yes, Eden can improve. It’s not about being selfish. I don’t like selfish players. I like players who are used to thinking about the team and are used to thinking about ‘us’, not ‘me’. Eden is not selfish. He’s a player who loves to play football. I like this behaviour, this attitude. But, for sure, I like to repeat to him that in every game he must be decisive.”

Hazard, like his team-mates who played in Spain, will be assessed right up to kick-off by Chelsea’s medical staff to ensure they are fully recovered from their midweek exertions and ready to confront the league leaders. Yet Conte expects Hazard to declare himself available with the player eager to make his mark.

“I’m seeing great determination in him,” the Italian added. “Usually during the season you have ups and downs, but last season he was impressive for his consistency. This season he must show this again. Also in the Champions League, not only the Premier League and FA Cup. In every game he plays, we must see that.

“He has a big opportunity because, this season, we can play in the Champions League as well as the Premier League. That is a chance for him to show he is a top player who can compete to be the best. He is still a young player, and he has to show this season that he deserves to stay at the top with the best.”

[Guardian UK]