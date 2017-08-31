APC Bans Banire For Ten Years

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The last may not have been heard of the feud between enstrangled political godson of South West political strongman Senator Bola Tinubu Muiz Banire and some political leaders in Lagos state as the executive council members of Ward C, Mushin Local Government of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) upheld the decision of its disciplinary committee to suspend him.

Banner, the National Legal Adviser of APC, who was charged with engaging in anti-party activities and mismanagement of campaign materials was suspended from the party for a period of ten years.

He was investigated by the party at the ward level sequel to a petition filed by two members, Mr Olukayode Tunde Tolu and Mr Ayodeji Adebayo.

The embattled politician was accused of continuous absent from ward meetings of the APC for more than two years contrary to Article 9 (2) (iii) of the party’s Constitution.

They also accused him of engaging in unrestrained media campaigns against the party, its organs, leaders and functionaries, a development deliberately calculated to embarrass the party and bring it to disrepute contrary to Article 9 (2) (I) of the Constitution.

After reviewing the allegations against Banire, the committee held that the embattled he be suspended from party activities as well as debarred from holding any party office or contesting public office on the platform of the party for a period of ten years.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Wednesday submitted its report to the Ward C Executives of the party, after which the recommendations were upheld following its adoption by party members.

While receiving the report, Acting Ward C APC Chairman, Mr Omobolaji Amusan said the report would be forwarded to the Mushin Local Government Chapter of the party for necessary action.

He said: “We decided to set up this Committee to give the respondent (Banire) fair hearing on the allegations written against him by members of the party in respect of anti-party activities and misappropriation of campaign materials and logistics.

“Unfortunately, he decided not to honour the invitation of the Committee and the Committee has made its decision which the party has adopted at the Ward level.

“The report has been given to me and I promise that it will be delivered to the LGA for onward submission to the party at the State level after which it will be forwarded to the national body,” Amusan said.