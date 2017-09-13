Architect In Court For Allegedly Defiling His 5-Year-Old Niece

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A 34-year-old architect, Mr. Abiodun Akinpelu has been charged to court by the police in Lagos for allegedly defiling his five-year-old niece.

Akinpelu, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos to answer to a two count charge bordering on defilement and indecent assault on his niece (name withheld).

Akinpelu, who resides at No. 29, Mayowa St., Orelope in Egbeda, according to the Prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, committed the offence on September 4 at the apartment of the accused.

On how the crime was committed, Ogu said, “He (the accused) lured the girl into his room, carried her on his laps and started fingering her. The grandmother, while bathing the girl, discovered that she cries as she washes her private part. The girl narrated everything that the uncle did to her to her grandmother.”

The prosecutor said the accused was arrested and handed over to the police who subquently charged him for the offence, which he stated contravened Sections 1375 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for offenders but the accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Presiding judge, Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until September 20 for mention.