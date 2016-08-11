Aregbesola, Adeleke At War Over 2018 Guber Election

ll is not well within the rank of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In. Osun State as the party’s leaders are now at dagger drawn over who to emerge as the party’s candidate for the 2018 governorship election in the state.

Also, the area to produce the party’s candidate is another bone of contention.

?The disagreement has already created bad blood between the State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola and former Governor Isiaka Adeleke.

?Our correspondent gathered that while Adeleke, from Ede,is hoping to be the APC’s candidate in the poll, Aregbesola is discreetly supporting somebody from Osogbo.

Aregbesola is from Ife/Ijesa Zone and is completing two terms in 2018, Adeleke, who is the first civilian governor of the state is from Osogbo/Ede Zone.

Adeleke was the governor of the state in the botched Third Republic and is currently a senator on the banner of the APC.

Former Governors Bisi Akande and Olagunsoye Oyinlola hail from the same zone and their zone is only expected to produce the governor after Osogbo/Ede Zone.

However, Adeleke, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC before the 2?014 election, had hoped Aregbesola would be a supporter of his ambition.

To worsen the situation, Ede elders are already accusing Aregbesola of ceding their territories to Osogbo, their close neighbour.

Meanwhile, Adeleke is said to be reaching out to old associates in the PDP with the hope that they would provide him a platform if Aregbesola blocks him in the APC.