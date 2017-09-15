Army Declares IPOB Terrorist Organization

The Nigerian Army has declared the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist group warning that the army was prepared to tackle the group.

In a statement issued, in Abuja, on Friday, by Major General John Enenche, the Director, Defence Information (DDI), the army said “After due professional analysis and recent developments, it has become expedient to notify the general public that the claim by IPOB actors that the organisation is non-violent is not true. Hence, the need to bring to public awareness the true and current state of IPOB”.

Enenche said the army decided to label the group a terrorist organization because of their actions and activities.

“In this regard, some of their actions, clandestinely and actively, that have been terrorising the general public include: The formation of a Biafra Secret Service, claimed formation of Biafra National Guard, unauthorised blocking of public access roads and extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal road blocks.

“Militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles, among others) on a military patrol on September 10, 2017.

“Physical confrontation of troops by Nnamdi Kanu and other actors at a check point on September 11, 2017 and also attempt to snatch their rifles.

“Attack by IPOB members on a military check point on September 12, 2017, at Isialangwa, where one IPOB actor attempted to snatch a female soldier’s rifle.

“From the foregoing, the Armed Forces of Nigeria wish to confirm to the general public that IPOB from all intent, plan and purpose as analysed, is a militant terrorist organization.’’