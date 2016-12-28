Army Recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, Flag In Sambisa

Army Recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, Flag In Sambisa
December 28 20:46 2016 Print This Article

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had recovered Abubakar Shekau’s Qur’an and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram’s Headquarters in Sambisa forest.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, said this while giving newsmen update on “Operation Rescue Final’’ in Maiduguri.

He said, “We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped.

“The Book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr. President.

“We have also made a lot of arrests. Our troops in Damboa arrested about 15 Boko Haram members. We also arrested one Musa from Potiskum on Christmas day which was Dec.25.

“On Dec. 26 our troops also intercepted two Boko Haram suspects in Maiduguri.

“We, therefore, warn residents of the state to be wary of people coming to hide in and around their houses.

“We are also warning residents to report any suspected Boko Haram members hiding in their houses to the relevant security agencies and any failure to do that would tantamount to supporting and sympathising with the sect’s activities.”

NAN

 

