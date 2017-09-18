ASUU Suspends Strike

ASUU Suspends Strike
September 18 22:19 2017 Print This Article

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced a conditional suspension of it nationwide industrial action.

The union directed university lecturers to resume duty from tomorrow, Tuesday.

The suspension of the strike was announced on Monday evening after a meeting with the government delegation.

Daily Trust recalled that ASUU commenced an indefinite nationwide strike due to the Federal Government’s failure to fulfill the 2009 agreement made with the union.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, President of the union disclosed this on Aug. 12 after its emergency National Executive Council meeting.

According to him, during the strike, “there shall be no teaching, no examination and no attendance of statutory meetings of any kind in any of our branches till government meets the union’s demands.”

The industrial action actually took effect from Aug. 13. (Daily Trust)

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

We Will Not Concede Any Territory To Terrorists – FG

FG Pledges To Strengthen Policies For Effective Monitoring And Evaluation In MDAs

FG Pledges To Strengthen Policies For Effective Monitoring And Evaluation In MDAs

Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of Adeleke

Senate Suspends Plenary Over Death Of Adeleke