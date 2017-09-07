At Book Launch, Osinbajo, Atiku Extol Maitama Sule’s Virtues

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo alongside one of his predecessors, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku joined other dignitaries to extoll the virtues of the country’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Late Yusuf Maitama Sule.

The occasion took place in Abuja on Thursday at the unveiling of a book, on the late elder statesman who died on July 3rd, 2017, in a Cairo, Egypt hospital.

Others who attended the event that marked the unveiling of the book titled: “Genius Orator,” authored by Professor Chike F. Okolocha, include Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir and former Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife of Anambra State.

Addressing guests at the event, Osinbajo described Maitama Sule, who held the traditional title of Dan Masani Kano as an exceptional character who was motivated by patriotism and selflessness in his lifetime.

“This was a man for whom material comforts were never a driving impulse. Public service for him was never about amassing wealth and privilege; instead it was about serving humanity and living true to his beliefs and ideals. Believing in Nigeria was one of those ideals. He was a believer until the very end.”

He added that Sule was a gifted orator, who deployed his skills “to persuade, to exhort, to inspire, to set direction and create a vision.”

Osinbajo commended the author for documenting Sule’s “life and views in great detail,” noting that there was need for other scholars to write “these important stories before the principal actors and characters pass on.”

In his remarks, former Atiku described Maitama Sule as “a combination of so many positive attributes: orator, patriot, nationalist, pan-Africanist, humanist, diplomat and educationist.”

He said as a teacher, Maitama Sule was also involved in voluntary teaching, where he taught people in the evenings without pay.

Atiku recalled that Sule’s political career began in the early 1950s when he joined the late Mallam Aminu to found the Northern Elements Progressive Union and continued in the Second Republic when he sought to win the presidential ticket of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN, but lost to former President Shehu Shagari.

Others who spoke at the event were Justice Mamman Nasir (Rtd), who was the Chairman of the organizing committee of the event; former Governor Ezeife and former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State.