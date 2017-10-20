Average Price For Petrol Drops, Kerosene Increases – NBS

Average Price For Petrol Drops, Kerosene Increases – NBS
October 20 18:01 2017 Print This Article

The average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) dropped by 1.2 per cent year-on-year, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has said

According to a report on the NBS website, the Bureau also listed states with the highest and lowest average price of petrol in comparison with the approved government price of N145.

“The average price paid by consumers for PMS decreased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year and increased by 0.1 per cent month-on-month to N144.5 in September 2017 from N144.4 in August 2017.

“States with the highest average price of PMS were Yobe N149.7, Bayelsa N147.1 and Taraba N146.1, while states with the lowest average price of petrol were Abuja N142, Osun N142.8 and Ondo N142.9,’’ the NBS said.

On Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), the Bureau said the “average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 17.28 per cent month-on-month.

“It decreased by -8.38 per cent year-on-year to N264.48 in September, 2017 from N225.52 in August, 2017.

“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Plateau N316.67, Yobe N294.44 and Kaduna N294.12.

“States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Abia N240.56, Edo N240.00 and Ekiti N233.33,’’ the NBS said.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

UBA Funds Power Sector Investors With $700mn

I’ve Attracted $65m Investment To Oyo In 4 Years, Says Ajimobi

I’ve Attracted $65m Investment To Oyo In 4 Years, Says Ajimobi

$16 Billion Required To Complete Robust Rail Transportation In Nigeria – Amaechi

$16 Billion Required To Complete Robust Rail Transportation In Nigeria – Amaechi