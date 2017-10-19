Aviation Expert Calls For More Investment In Airport Infrastructure

An aviation expert, Capt. Dapo Olumide, has called for more investment in airport infrastructure in order to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olumide, who is a former Managing Director of Virgin Nigeria Airways, made the call while speaking with aviation correspondents in Lagos on Thursday.

Olumide noted that infrastructural deficit had remained a major challenge to airline operations in the country.

“We must invest in infrastructure. Without infrastructure you can’t go anywhere.

“The challenge we have here is that in order to accelerate the growth of our aviation sector; we must improve our infrastructure,” he said.

Olumide said that for instance, the landing aids at the airports in the country would only allow an aircraft to land in visibility of 800 metres.

He said: “anything less than that, the airplane can’t land. That is a loss of revenue for the airline and for the airport.

“So we need to install the infrastructure that will allow aircraft to land with reduced visibility.

“We have it all over the world. It is just equipment on the ground, equipment on the aircraft and specialised training for the pilots.

“So, without infrastructure you can’t bring in more modern aircraft to compete with the western airlines because there are no places to park them.”

Olumide, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ropeways Transport Limited, also reiterated the need for government to provide a conducive environment for investors to come into the sector.

He said that in order to attract investments to the sector, the government should give assurances to the investors about being able to recoup and remit their funds.

“It is more about issues like how do you remit your funds. If you are investing in dollars how you do get your dollars back because it is one thing for the government to say you can get it at the official rate but can you go to the bank and get it just like that?

“So we need to increase the confidence of investors,” Olumide said.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had began moves to concession the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt Airports in order to improve flights and passengers facilitation.