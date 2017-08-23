Baba Sala Debunks Death Rumour, Says ‘I’m Alive’

Baba Sala Debunks Death Rumour, Says ‘I’m Alive’
August 23 17:55 2017 Print This Article

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Veteran comedian, Apostle Moses Olaiya Adejumo popularly known as Baba Sala has debunked rumour on social media suggesting that he had died.

In a terse statement released by one of his sons, Emmanuel Adejumo, on social media, on Wednesday, the popular comedian urged his fans and admirers as well as his family members to disregard the rumour.

The younger Adejumo wrote, “Good morning Nigerians, I want to thank you all for your love to this noble family, I would like to inform us that my Daddy, Hon Moses Olaiya Adejumo MON is alive, he is doing well. Pls ignore any death rumor.”

