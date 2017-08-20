Bakare Attacks APC, PDP, Says Non Can Save Nigeria

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Renowned Cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare has denouced the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying neither of the parties can rescue Nigeria from its long-time woes and calamities.

Speakinh on Channels T.V, while ministering on the topic, ‘Pathway to National Rebirth and Transformation’, he explained that “APC is screwed up. PDP is screwed up. Neither can rescue Nigeria. Before they ask you to go and vote, they already know who to give the power to, behind the back door. You can quote me on the high mountain”.

He said further that “as long as Nigerians continue to vote for thugs, Hyenas, jackals, ‘they’ will continue to devour the land”.

Commenting on the issue of corruption which the current administration, he asked: “How has the fight against corruption helped us so far? Who has been jailed? Who will be jailed? Whose treasury was even looted? Please let us put up our thinking cap on. Now, they are forming committee to define restructuring. It’s a lie. Don’t they have dictionary? Don’t they have Webster’s Dictionary? Committees are always short in minute but short in hours.”

Speaking further, he described Ex-Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar and current President Muhammadu Buhari as colonial masters, noting that Obasanjo ruled for nine years and our electricity did not improve.

He asked rhetorically: “Who asked him where he kept all the monies? Was he held accountable?”

Bakare also lashed out at Mr Babatunde Fashola, ministwr of power, works and housing saying “My brother, with three caps, Minister of Works, Power and Housing, is doing his best but my generating set is still supplying my electricity. Works, we have not seen. Power, we have not seen. Housing, we have not seen o ri.”

He prayed that light will come out of the darkness which he describes as ‘veil’ covering the progress of this nation.