Bauchi Is Broke; Can’t Raise N2 Billion To Conduct Council Poll

The Bauchi State Government has declared that it has no money to give to the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to conduct local council elections.

The government said that though the local council polls was important, it has been unable to raise about N2 billion required for the election.

The state commissioner for Information and Tourism, Abdullahi Idrees, who spoke in an interview with New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi today, Monday said: “we are ready to do the election because this a democratically elected government and we respect people that are duly elected.

“We are not saying that it is not important, it is very, very important, but there is paucity of fund and we don’t have the fund for now to sponsor the local government election.

“But I want to tell you that the governor is ready to conduct local government election.”

[Greenbarge Reporters]