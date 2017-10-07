Rohr, Mikel: Uyo Fans Will Inspire Us To Win For Ikeme

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and the captain Mikel Obi have appealed to Uyo fans to come in large numbers to cheer the team to victory when they face Zambia this evening, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria will confirm their spot at the Russia 2018 World Cup with a win over Chipolopolo in their African qualifying Group B clash which kicks off at 5pm at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium here in Uyo.

“We need the fans, the crowd in Uyo to inspire the players when we play Zambia,” Rohr told reporters here in Uyo. “We want them to keep cheering to get the best out of the players.”

Rohr has lost his first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme to leukaemia for the qualifiers but the German is hoping the Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper will be on the plane to Russia.

“We want to win for Carl,” Rohr added. “It will be a great pleasure if he is fully recovered and can come with us to Russia.”

Mikel praised Uyo fans for always being behind the Super Eagles, who have beaten Algeria and Cameroon comfortably here in Uyo.

“Uyo fans have been amazing,” Mikel said. “They always give us full support and act as our 12th man when we need inspiration. We’re counting on them again.”

Unbeaten Nigeria lead African qualifying Group B with 10 points from four matches, three points better off than Zambia with two rounds of matches to go.

[CompleteSportsNigeria]