‘Be Change Agents’- Magu Charges Youths

The Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has charged Nigerian youths to take up the gauntlet and become change agents in the fight against corruption in the country. Magu who was represented by the head of the Benin Zonal office, Mailafia Yakubu stated this Thursday September 21, 2017 when he addressed stakeholders at an event to mark World Peace Day celebration in Benin City.

Magu, who stated that the greatest challenge facing Nigeria were the twin evils of corruption and impunity charged the youths to imbibe the culture of excellence as future leaders of the country and to shun all forms of criminality.

He posited that the EFCC has helped in restoring the image of Nigeria by cracking down on internet fraudsters and other criminal elements. “The corrupt, and other economic and financial criminals can no longer hide because the Commission is working hard to bring them to justice ”

Magu said it was disheartening that some youths were involved in advance fee fraud but warned that the prevailing economic challenge was not an excuse to commit crime, “I agree that the country is going through a process but it is not an excuse to commit crime, be legitimate in your dealings so you can be the future leaders that you are.”

The event with the theme, Culture of Excellence: This is the Way, Walk in it, was organized by a Non – Governmental Organisation, Faculty of Peace in affiliation with Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOCSO) .



Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

22 September, 2017