‘Be Change Agents’- Magu Charges Youths

‘Be Change Agents’- Magu Charges Youths
September 22 13:46 2017 Print This Article

The Acting chairman  of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC, Ibrahim Magu  has charged Nigerian youths to take up the gauntlet  and become change agents in the fight against corruption in the country.  Magu who was represented by the head of the Benin Zonal office, Mailafia Yakubu stated this Thursday September 21, 2017 when he addressed stakeholders at an event to mark World Peace Day celebration in Benin City.

Magu, who stated that the greatest challenge facing Nigeria were the twin evils of corruption and impunity charged the youths to imbibe the culture of excellence as future leaders of the country and to shun all forms of criminality.

He posited that the EFCC has helped in restoring the image of Nigeria by cracking down on internet fraudsters and other criminal elements. “The corrupt, and other economic and financial criminals can no longer hide because the Commission is working hard to bring them to justice ”

Magu said it was disheartening that some youths were involved in advance fee fraud  but warned that the prevailing economic challenge  was not an excuse to commit crime, “I agree that the country is going through a process but it is not an excuse to commit crime, be legitimate in your dealings so you can be the  future leaders that you are.”

The event with the theme,   Culture of Excellence: This is the Way, Walk in it, was organized by a Non – Governmental Organisation, Faculty of Peace in affiliation with Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOCSO) .


Wilson Uwujaren
Head, Media & Publicity
22 September, 2017

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Jonathan Leaves For Pilgrimage To Israel, Friday

Jonathan Leaves For Pilgrimage To Israel, Friday

Adeleke’s Victory Reflects New Era Of Bridge Building Says Adesina

Adeleke’s Victory Reflects New Era Of Bridge Building Says Adesina

Okenyi extols Conrad Nwawo’s virtues

Okenyi extols Conrad Nwawo’s virtues