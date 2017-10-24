Bearish Start To The Week As ASI Sheds 0.48%

The equity market closed in the red yesterday driven by profit –taking in the banking, consumer goods and industrial goods sector. The NSE ASI depreciated by 0.48% for the day to close at 36,411,73. Market Cap also depreciated 0.08% to close at N12.53 trillion. Market turnover was N2.70 billion; $8.80 million. The best performers included INTBREW (10.23%), REDSTAREX (4.84%), UACN (4.84%), FIDELITYBK (4.17%) and NEM (3.73%).

The worst performers included WAPCO (-9.75%), CUTIX (-9.62%), MANSARD (-4.89%), ETERNA (-4.60%) and LINKASSURE (-4.55%). The NSE30 index depreciated 0.58%, the banking index depreciated 0.51%, the consumer goods index depreciated 0.19%, the oil & gas index closed flat, and the insurance index depreciated 1.21%.Overseas, American stocks dropped and closed lower across all indices driven by GE’s 3rd quarter earnings where it recorded its biggest decline in 6 years ,while European bourses were slightly higher as strong 3rd quarter earnings distracted investors from the political crisis in Spain.

WAPCO (N50.54): Declined 9.80% and closed at N50.54. Volumes increased to 4.595m from 0.606m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N50.58. The reading day was dominated by sell pressures following the release of its 3RD quarter corporate earnings where it recorded an N18.8 billion loss in PBT. We expect profit-taking to prevail in today’s session as investors continue to flee the stock.

ACCESS (N9.80): Gained 3.20% and closed at N9.80. Volumes increased to 68.742m from 1.102m traded shares in the previous session; VWAP for the session was N9.51. In yesterday’s session the stock sustained its uptrend closing 30 kobo higher than its previous close. We expect the stock to maintain its gains as investors await the release of strong corporate earnings.