Bill To Establish Entrepreneurship Institute Passes Third Reading In Senate

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

?The Nigerian senate has read for a third time and passed the Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurs bill, a legislation which the law makers believe would support and strengthen entrepreneurship in Nigeria.???The Bill, titled “A Bill for An Act to Establish a Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurs”, has come under serious criticism from many Nigerian investors as well as business people for trying to stifle entrepreneurship in the country.

According to the Senate, the Bill will seek to support and enable entrepreneurship in Nigeria by assisting SMEs in financial marketing, production, organization, engineering and technical matters, providing technical and professional skills empowerment for both emerging and existing entrepreneurs.

The legislation is also aimed at increasing the number of informed and innovative entrepreneurs that conduct business in Nigeria, creating a databank that will link entrepreneurs to relevant resources?

The lawmakers are of the view that the bill will aid in providing start-up information for small and medium scale enterprises towards facilitating the cooperation between entrepreneurs and banks, insurance firms, import and export agencies, and the government.

Proponents of the bill also say it aimed also at providing opportunities for students to be active participants in wealth creation through work-to-school programmes; and provide empowerment and support on an ongoing basis to teacher and instructors that teach entrepreneurship education in both Senior Secondary Schools and Tertiary Institutions.

?According to the senate, the institute will have a president and will admit entrepreneurs as members after taking the required exams.????However, ?those who kick against this bill were of the view that an economy in recession needs a free market, one where entrepreneurs and investors are encouraged to make hay, create jobs and innovate without any bottleneck , questioning why the senate wants to regulate what should be a free market.?

If the house of reps eventual concur to this legislation, coupled with a presidential assent, it will become law.??