Billionaire Businessman, Azikel Group President, Loses Dad

His Royal Highness, Chief Allwell Eruani, Aguda the IX, Obanema of

Emadike community in Bayelsa State, father to the Group President of

Azikel Group, Dr Eruani Azibapu Godbless has died, at the age of 82

years. The late Chief Allwell Eruani, Aguda the IX, Obanema of Emadike

who was the Paramount Ruler of Emadike Community, was also a foremost

industrialist and a revered leader of his people.

The demise of this great son of the Niger Delta, father and leader of

the Bayelsa People has thrown the people of Emadike Community, the

Ogbia People and the Ogbia brotherhood in Bayelsa State, as well as

the entire staff of Azikel Group, into mourning.

His son, Dr Eruani, Azikel Group President, says though his father

died at 82 years, he wished that he had lived longer as he regularly

sought his knowledge and advise on the challenges of industrialization

and entrepreneurship.

Dignitaries including industrialists and political leaders have all

been paying condolence visit to the home of Dr Eruani Azibapu, Group

President, Azikel Group to support the family.

Dr Eruani, a billionaire and leading investor in sand and aggregate

industries is the chief executive officer of Azikel Dredging Nig Ltd.

He was lately profiled as one of the richest Nigerians, when he

acquired his second Private Jet, Gulfstream 450. He has also invested

in the corporate chatter and helicopter services, with the

incorporation of Azikel Air.

Dr Eruani’s Azikel Group is now a conglomerate of companies

specialising in the business of dredging, reclamation service,

aviation, power generation and petroleum.