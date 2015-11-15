Billionaire Businessman, Azikel Group President, Loses Dad

His Royal Highness, Chief Allwell Eruani, Aguda the IX, Obanema of
Emadike community in Bayelsa State, father to the Group President of
Azikel Group, Dr Eruani Azibapu Godbless has died, at the age of 82
years. The late Chief Allwell Eruani, Aguda the IX, Obanema of Emadike
who was the Paramount Ruler of Emadike Community, was also a foremost
industrialist and a revered leader of his people.
The demise of this great son of the Niger Delta, father and leader of
the Bayelsa People has thrown the people of Emadike Community, the
Ogbia People and the Ogbia brotherhood in Bayelsa State, as well as
the entire staff of Azikel Group, into mourning.
His son, Dr Eruani, Azikel Group President, says though his father
died at 82 years, he wished that he had lived longer as he regularly
sought his knowledge and advise on the challenges of industrialization
and entrepreneurship.
Dignitaries including industrialists and political leaders have all
been paying condolence visit to the home of Dr Eruani Azibapu, Group
President, Azikel Group to support the family.
Dr Eruani, a billionaire and leading investor in sand and aggregate
industries is the chief executive officer of Azikel Dredging Nig Ltd.
He was lately profiled as one of the richest Nigerians, when he
acquired his second Private Jet, Gulfstream 450. He has also invested
in the corporate chatter and helicopter services, with the
incorporation of Azikel Air.
Dr Eruani’s Azikel Group is now a conglomerate of companies
specialising in the business of dredging, reclamation service,
aviation, power generation and petroleum.
Yes we want pple like Dr Eruani who have the capacity to invest and empower the pple of Nigeria in all aspects of life and human endeavor! May Godbless Dr Eruani in the years to come.
