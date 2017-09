Birthday Celebrant For Today, Professor Amina Mama

Professor Mama was born on 19 September 1958 in Zaria, Kaduna State to Nigerian-British parents.

She is a writer, feminist and academic. Her main areas of focus have been post-colonial, militarist and gender issues.

Variously, she has lived in Africa, Europe, and North America, and worked to build relationships between feminist intellectuals across the globe.