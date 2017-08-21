Blackface Revealed New Revelation About 2uface

Nigerian singer, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo popularly known by his stage name Blackface, who has been badmouthing his former bandmate (Plantashun Boiz), Tuface Idibia, for several years has revealed that he still got much love for him.

He took to social media to share a throwback photo of himself, Faze alongside Tuface and said that he still remembers when they used to sit down together at the plantation villa.

I #still #gat #mad #love for dem#brothers. I #remember #when we #use to #sit#down #together at the #plantation #villa@official2baba @fazealone @blackfacenaijachaiiii time can run she…

[NigeriaFilms]