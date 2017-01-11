Boko Haram: Army Recovers Corpses Of 16 Missing Soldiers

Boko Haram: Army Recovers Corpses Of 16 Missing Soldiers
The Nigerian Army said it had recovered corpses of “one officer and 15 soldiers” earlier declared “Missing in Action” during an operation to dislodge the Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area of Borno State on October 16, 2016.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, disclosed this at a weekly review of Operation Rescue Final at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday.

Irabor said: “The corpses were recovered along Kamadugou River line area in Maiduguri.

“Among the recovered corpses was that of Lieutenant Colonel K. Yusuf, the former Commanding Officer of 223 Tank Battalion.

“They have since been buried in Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours.”

 

