Boko Haram Leader Claims Responsibility For UNIMAID Bomb Blasts

January 17 17:40 2017 Print This Article

The leader of the terrorist group Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau has laid claims to the early Monday bomb blasts at the University of Maiduguri, that claimed the lives of a Veterinary professor and others.

The Boko Haram leader in yet to be verified video said his group was responsible for the Monday’s twin suicide bombing at the University.

“The bomb that exploded on Monday morning, it’s our brothers responsible for it,” the recording posted on social media on Monday claimed.

 

