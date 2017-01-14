BREAKING NEWS: 3 Soldiers Killed, 27 Wounded As Troops Kill 10 Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that 3 soldiers were killed while 27 other soldiers were wounded in a fierce battle against Boko Haram which launched attack against military location in Borno state.

In the battle the Army said,“Unfortunately, 3 soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the encounter, while 27 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries. The bodies of the gallant soldiers and those injured have since been evacuated for treatment.”

Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman also said in a statement that the troops killed 10 insurgents and wounded several terrorists.

“The resilient troops repelled the incursion and in the process killed 10 insurgents and wounded several others.”

The Army statement also said “Elements of 119 Battalion and 133 Special Forces Battalion of 7 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State, with the assistance of the Nigerian Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance planes dealt a decisive below on Boko Haram terrorists that dared attack on their location yesterday.

“The futile attack which was launched by the terrorists group from the shores of the Lake Chad in the evening and lasted till later in the night.

The troops “recovered, 1 Pulemyot Kalashnkova Machine (PKM) Gun, with 67 rounds of ammunition, 1 AK-47 Riffle with 18 rounds of ammunition, 2 AK-Rifle top covers and 3 Dane Guns with 1 cartridge.

“Others include, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube with 3 bombs, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade charger and smoke grenade, 1 Hand Held (HH) Motorola Radio an antenna, 1 copy of Holy Quran and Boko Haram terrorists flag.

The Army spokesman said troops have continued to trailed those terrorists that escaped with gunshot wounds. They have also intensified vigilance and high level of alertness and making concerted efforts to clear the remnants of the terrorists in various nooks and crannies.”

newsdiaryonline