BREAKING NEWS: Akwa Ibom PDP Senator Defects to APC

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

There was pandemonium in the Senate, on Thursday, following the action of another lawmaker, Senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa-Ibom South) who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This was followed by a Point of Order raised during the plenary by the Senator and subsequently moved to the ruling party.

Reacting to the defection, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, reiterated that there is no division in the PDP, and that the people of Akwa Ibom South will take back the mandate they earlier gave to Senator Effiong, which he enjoys as a distinguish senator.