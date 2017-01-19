BREAKING NEWS: Akwa Ibom PDP Senator Defects to APC

BREAKING NEWS: Akwa Ibom PDP Senator Defects to APC
January 19 11:23 2017 Print This Article

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

There was pandemonium in the Senate, on Thursday, following the action of another lawmaker, Senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa-Ibom South) who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This was followed by a Point of Order raised during the plenary by the Senator  and subsequently moved to the ruling party.

Reacting to the defection, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, reiterated that there is no division in the PDP, and that the people of Akwa Ibom South will take back the mandate they earlier gave to Senator Effiong, which he enjoys as a distinguish senator.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

N3.2bn Severance Package: Jonathan, Sambo, Others To Wait Till 2016

N3.2bn Severance Package: Jonathan, Sambo, Others To Wait Till 2016

Ex-Diamond Bank MD Dumps PDP, Picks APGA Guber Form

Ex-Diamond Bank MD Dumps PDP, Picks APGA Guber Form

Falana, Omeri Disagree Over $1bn Terror-war Loan