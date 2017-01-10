BREAKING NEWS: APC Lawmakers Fire Senate Leader Ndume, Take Lawan As Replacement

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

Lawmakers belonging to the ruling party APC has ousted the Majority leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, and replaced him with another lawmaker.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read the letter during the plenary on Tuesday, from APC caucus on the change in the Senate Leadership, announcing Senator Ahmed Lawan as the new caucus Leader.

Reasons for this development was not known as of Press time.

Details later…