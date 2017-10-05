BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Appoints Ahmad New CBN Deputy Governor, Members Of MPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented Mrs Aishah Ahmad to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). She is to replace a former Deputy Governor, who retired early this year.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007, President Buhari urged the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to consider the expeditious confirmation of Mrs Ahmad, who would then resume work immediately.

In the same vein, the President has written the Senate, seeking the confirmation of appointment of members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN. They are to replace four members, whose tenure expires at the end of this year. The nominees are: Professor Adeola Festus Adenikinju; Dr Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi; Dr Robert Chikwendu Asogwa and Dr Asheikh A. Maidugu.

After Senate clearance, the new members of the Monetary Policy Committee are to resume duties next January.
FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
October 5, 2017

 

