BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Approves Concessionning Of All Nigeria Airports Beginning With Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt

BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Approves Concessionning Of All Nigeria Airports Beginning With Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt
September 20 13:42 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the concessioning of all airports in the country beginning with the four international airports in the country: Abuja; Lagos; Kano and Port Harcourt.

Minister of Aviation Alhaji Hadi Sirika made this disclosure, on Wednesday, while addressing State House correspondents, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sirika disclosed that when the Buhari administration came to power, it resolved to concession the airports as the only way to upgrade and develop airport facilities in the country adding that government can nolonger fund infrastructure.

Reacting to the protest of ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways, Sirika said President Buhari approved N45 billion been the value of their total entitlement and noted that the ministry of finance is making spirited efforts to ensure that the former airways staff get their pays.

Details later

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

FAAC: 3 Tiers Of Govt. Share N675.6b For Nov.

Dangote Moves To Takeover S’African Cement Firm

Dangote Moves To Takeover S’African Cement Firm

Duty On Used Cars Not Increased To 70 Percent – Aganga