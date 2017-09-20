BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Approves Concessionning Of All Nigeria Airports Beginning With Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the concessioning of all airports in the country beginning with the four international airports in the country: Abuja; Lagos; Kano and Port Harcourt.

Minister of Aviation Alhaji Hadi Sirika made this disclosure, on Wednesday, while addressing State House correspondents, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sirika disclosed that when the Buhari administration came to power, it resolved to concession the airports as the only way to upgrade and develop airport facilities in the country adding that government can nolonger fund infrastructure.

Reacting to the protest of ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways, Sirika said President Buhari approved N45 billion been the value of their total entitlement and noted that the ministry of finance is making spirited efforts to ensure that the former airways staff get their pays.

Details later