BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Approves Proscription Of IPOB

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This was made known by the minister of information and culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a briefing with State House correspondents, on Wednesday.

He said the legal procedure for the formal proscription of IPOB were in process.

Details later