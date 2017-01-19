BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Proceeds On Annual Leave Today, Osinbajo To Act

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for the United Kingdom today on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation. He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.

Meanwhile Senate President, Bukola Saraki, during the plenary session on Thursday, read the letter from President Muhammadu Buhari that the he will be proceeding on a 10-Day annual leave starting beginning from 23rd of January to 6th of February 2017.