BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Directs Maina’s Disengagement From Service
October 23 13:31 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate disengagement from service of Mr Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.

FEMI ADESINA
Special Adviser to the President,
(Media and Publicity)
October 23, 2017

