BREAKING NEWS: FG Orders Probe Of Past JAMB, NIMASA Heads Over Massive Fraud

The Federal Executive Council has ordered the probing of past heads of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Joint Admissions and Mateiculating Board (JAMB) over massive fraud.

Minister of Finance Mrs Kemi Adeosun told State House correspondents, shortly after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, at the Preaidential Villa, Abuja, that the investigation of the agencies is in line with the government’s new realities of accountability and transparency.

Adeosun said the decision to probe the agencies became evident when JAMB remitted a paltry N3 million to the Federal Government’scoffers in 2015 and that in 2017 alone, the agency without prompting remitted a staggering N5 billion with a pledge to remit an additional N3 billion.

“Council felt this is unacceptable. They want to know where the moneies have been going in the past. It is not that their revenue drive is different from what they have now. So Council wants to kmow what has been happening happening to the moneies they have been generating. It is in line with this that Council has directed that we look into the books of these agency,” the minister said.

She maintained that the “grand scale looting in the past in these agencies” must be looked into adding that following the fraudulent discoveries, the council has also mandated the investigation of other revenue generating agencies in the country to ascertain their level of transparency and accountability.