BREAKING NEWS: FG Set To Release New National Tax Policy
The ministry of finance is right now seeking approval for a new National Tax Policy, at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new National Tax Policy, which is a revised edition of the 2012 edition, is expected to capture all existing taxes in the country

The Finance Minister Mrs Kemi Adeosun, in 2016 set up a committee which produced a slim simple and concise revised policy with clear implementation and monitoring strategies for stakeholders in the Nigerian tax system.

The report was presented to the finance minister in Nov 2016

