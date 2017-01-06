BREAKING NEWS: IGP Dismisses Six Policemen Attached To Gov. Wike Over Conduct During Rerun Elections

Six policemen attached to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have been dismissed from service.

The six policemen were ordered dismissed by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over their alleged partial roles in the December 10, 2016 National and State Assemblies rerun election in Rivers State.

Those dismissed were “AP/No.177893 – Ex. Inspector. Eyong Victor; F/No. 400872 – Ex. Sergeant Peter Ekpo; F/No.374585 – Ex. Sergeant Oguni Goodluck; F/No. 385870 – Ex. Sergeant. Orji Nwoke; F/No. 234216 – Ex. Sergeant. Okpe Ezekiel; and F/No. 437983 – Ex. Sergeant. Tanko Akor.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah, who briefed newsmen on the development on Abuja, said: “These aforementioned Police personnel while in the convoy of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike, on the date of election, 10th December, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.

“The Service personnel became overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd.

They joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior police officers present at the venue.

“The six police officers, after the conclusion of investigation into this public mischief, were subjected to internal disciplinary measures, found guilty and consequently dismissed from the Force. They will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Awunah said the use of force or undemocratic behavior would not be tolerated under the leadership of Idris.

He said Idris had made it known that Democratic Policing is one of the core values of the current Police management.

He said: “The IGP as an ardent apostle of the rule of law and adherent of international best practices of policing has since assumption of office articulated a master plan to guarantee a reformed electoral process across the country.

This is a novel security template devoid of violence, electoral malpractices and attendant destruction of lives and property which have been a recurring decimal in previous elections in the country.

“Undoubtedly, this master plan as implemented by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies under the auspices of Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) has proved largely successful and should engender a credible roadmap for the fool-proof security of future elections in Nigeria.

“The IGP has also instituted comprehensive measures to ensure compliance with strict rules of professional behaviours and code of conduct for officers and men under his watch. To this extent, they are under obligation to conform to the dictates of enabling laws while carrying out their statutory responsibilities to the letter.

“Consequently, personnel of the Force who abuse their office, privileges and discretionary powers in the discharge of their official duties, will be brought to justice.

“In the case of the recent parliamentary election in Rivers State, the IGP’s resolve to secure the process was reciprocated with the unethical conduct of some bad eggs within the Force.

“In spite of strict warnings and instructions from the IGP that all police personnel on election duty should be of good conduct and desist from escorting their principals, notably public office holders and politicians to polling units throughout the period of the election, some recalcitrant police personnel were still found blatantly breaching these directives. This is unacceptable by all standards in the Force.

“Therefore, in the course of discreet investigations into the above misconduct, the following personnel of the Force were found to have in total disrespect to orders and directives, compromised, engaged in unprofessional acts and other unbecoming conduct

“These acts, if not checked, can be inimical to discipline and proper administration of the Force. Their actions are capable of bringing the entire Nigeria Police Force to disrepute and portray the Force in a very bad light as a lawless organization not guided by the rule of law.”