Inadequate Time To Prepare Documents Stall Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council

This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold due to inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced.

In a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday, the minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Kano

5th Sept 2017