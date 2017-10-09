Former Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Victor Samuel Leonard Malu is dead

A close family source who spoke to our correspondent, on Monday, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital said Malu died in the early hours of Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

The family source said the late ex-army chief travelled to Cairo two weeks ago for medical check- up.

The fierce army general who was confirmed to a wheel chair for several years as a result of stroke was 70 years old.

Born on January 15, 1947 , in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue state, Malu enrolled into the Nigerian Defense Academy, Kaduna in 1967 as part of the 3rd regular course and was commissioned second Lieutenant in 1970.

The late Malu chaired the military tribunal that tried former Chief of General Staff and Vice Chairman Armed Forces Ruling Council Gen. Oladipo Diya and others in 1998 over alleged coup plot against the then head of state, Gen . Sanni Abacha.

General Malu was Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff from 1999 to 2001 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Force Commander of the ECOMOG peace-keeping force in Liberia from 1996 to 1998.