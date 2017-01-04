BREAKING NEWS: Police Break Into Maitama, Abuja Home Of Dame Patience Jonathan

January 04 19:11 2017 Print This Article

Officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja Wednesday evening broke into the Maitama, Abuja home of the immediate former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

FrontiersNews gathered that security operatives thronged the house at about 6p.m. local time, the mission was not however known as at the time of this report.

It would be recalled that the anti-graft agency – Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been having a running battle in recent times with the wife of the immediate former Nigerian leader, Dame Jonathan over some money allegedly found in her Skye Bank accounts.

Our correspondent could not confirm as at press time if Wednesday’s evening raid of Dame Jonathan’s house have anything to do with the EFCC investigation.

More details later.

 

 

