President Buhari Arrives Ankara

President Buhari has arrived the Esenboga International Airport, Ankara, Turkey for an official working tour of the country.

The President Buhari, who arrived Ankara, at about 8.20pm (6.20pm Nigeria time), was accompanied on the trip by his wife Aisha.

He was received on arrival by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey, Mr. Iliyasu Paragalda, Turkish deputy ministry of foreign affairs, Ahmet Yildiz, representatives of the goveror and mayor of Ankara among others.

President Buhari, who is in Ankara, on the invitatation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is expected to sign bilateral agreements with Mr. Erdogan in the areas of defence cooperation, security, educational and migration issues.

President Buhari is also billed to lay wreath at the tomb of Atartuk, the founder of modern Turkey, visit the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara where he will meet with the Speaker, Ismail Kahraman and a visit to the Presidential Palace where both leaders will hold a joint press conference.

While in Istanbul, the Turkish commercial capital, President Buhari will participate in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8), where he is expected to bolster warm and growing ties across a broad range of areas of cooperation with leaders of the D8-member countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey.

The Summit with the theme, ‘‘Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation’’, will among other things, focus on cooperation in the areas of agriculture, trade, transport, energy and increased private sector participation among member-countries.