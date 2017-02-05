BREAKING NEWS: President Buhari Extends Vacation, Writes National Assembly

February 05 16:38 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.

 

 

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

February 5, 2017

 

