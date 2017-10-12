BREAKING NEWS: Reps To Investigate Presidential Villa Clinic

BREAKING NEWS: Reps To Investigate Presidential Villa Clinic
October 12 14:42 2017 Print This Article

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

House of Representatives has moved that the alleged deplorable state of the Presidential Villa Clinic should be investigated by the Committee on Health Services and report back within  three weeks.

This was sequel to a motion sponsored by Rep Henry Archibong, PDP, Akwa Ibom, entitled:’Need To Investigate The Deplorable Condition Of The State Clinic And The Alleged Deductions From The Salaries And Allowances Of The Medical Staff’.

The House unanimously voted in support of the investigation as the presiding officer, Yakubu Dogara put the motion to a voice vote.

