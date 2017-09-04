BREAKING NEWS: Resident Doctors Embark On Indefinite Strike

September 04 15:46 2017 Print This Article

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

The National Association of Resident Doctors, (NARDs), has embarked on a nationwide strike, beginning from Monday.

The President of NARDs, University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Olusegun Olaopa, had last week announced in a statement that the resident doctors would commence this to press home their demands.

The medical practitioners are asking for the resolution of issues around their stagnation of promotion and non-promotion of members who have met requisite criteria despite all collective bargaining agreements and circulars.

Other issues are the enrolment of resident doctors into the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, since 2003, and non-implementation of adjusted House Officers’ Entry grade level equivalent since 2014.

