Resisit Buhari’s Plot To Substitute Onnoghen As CJN, Umar Tells Senate, NJC
…Appointment  of  A substantive Chief Justice Of Nigeria

Former military governor of Kaduna State, Abubakar Umar, a retired army colonel,  on Thursday urged the Senate and the Natioanl Judicial Council (NJC) to resisit any attempt to foist another candidate other than the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Umar in a statement viewed the attempt to deny Onnoghen through position of CJN as a ploy by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to subvert laid down Constitutional procedures.

The retired army officer noted that  “already, many analysts view this action as a ploy to deny  a Southerner his right to succession  based on  his seniority in keeping with  the appointment protocol observed by the  NJC in making  the appointment”.

“In the event of this occurrence, the NJC  must not  forward any other name  nor should the Senate confirm any other nominee,” he adviced.

Umar said the NJC action would “serve to check  the excesses of this administration and reinforce the unity of the nation which has already been  pushed  to the precipice by the  recruitment  and appointment policies  of a government  which  tends to   favour the north in violation  of the Federal Character provision of the Constitution”

He lamented that the action of the government refusing to provide any cogent and plausible or believable  reason  for its  failure  to forward  the name of Justice Unnoghen  to the Senate for confirmation, “leaves Nigerians guessing and speculating about the reasons”.

He noted that “in a few days, the tenure of Acting appointment of Justice Onnoghen will expire. Going by our extant Constitution, the Acting CJN  will be disqualified  from appointment   as the substantive CJN unless the NJC resubmits his  nomination to the President,” and therefore called for speedy consideration of Onnoghen as the substantive CJN.

 

  1. emeka
    February 02, 17:22 #1 emeka

    This Buhari can not arm twist the judiciary more than he has. When we agreed that our humiliated Judges should be suspended was when we lost it. Now Dss report on EFCC chair and SGF have been neglected without the NBA president or any body calling for them to also go on suspension pending trial,, SHAME. Woe to Lawyers

