Resisit Buhari’s Plot To Substitute Onnoghen As CJN, Umar Tells Senate, NJC

…Appointment of A substantive Chief Justice Of Nigeria

Former military governor of Kaduna State, Abubakar Umar, a retired army colonel, on Thursday urged the Senate and the Natioanl Judicial Council (NJC) to resisit any attempt to foist another candidate other than the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Umar in a statement viewed the attempt to deny Onnoghen through position of CJN as a ploy by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to subvert laid down Constitutional procedures.

The retired army officer noted that “already, many analysts view this action as a ploy to deny a Southerner his right to succession based on his seniority in keeping with the appointment protocol observed by the NJC in making the appointment”.

“In the event of this occurrence, the NJC must not forward any other name nor should the Senate confirm any other nominee,” he adviced.

Umar said the NJC action would “serve to check the excesses of this administration and reinforce the unity of the nation which has already been pushed to the precipice by the recruitment and appointment policies of a government which tends to favour the north in violation of the Federal Character provision of the Constitution”

He lamented that the action of the government refusing to provide any cogent and plausible or believable reason for its failure to forward the name of Justice Unnoghen to the Senate for confirmation, “leaves Nigerians guessing and speculating about the reasons”.

He noted that “in a few days, the tenure of Acting appointment of Justice Onnoghen will expire. Going by our extant Constitution, the Acting CJN will be disqualified from appointment as the substantive CJN unless the NJC resubmits his nomination to the President,” and therefore called for speedy consideration of Onnoghen as the substantive CJN.