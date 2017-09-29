Bribe For Payment Of Pension Thrives In Oyo State

…pensioners now pay 10,14 percent

Despite warnings from Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State to staff not to demand ten per cent before payment of pension arrears and gratuity to retired workers, the practice continues to thrive in the civil service.

Investigations over a period of weeks showed that many workers who had retired but yet to receive arrears of pension as a result of delayed clearance from the State Pensions Board now have to part with 10 per cent before they could be paid backlog of arrears.

Governor Ajimobi had several times warned staff involved in the racket to desist and warned that officials involved and those who give would be sanctioned, but investigations showed that the percentage had been increased to 14 percent.

It was discovered that for any pensioner to receive arrears of pensions after clearance would either part with 10 percent of the arrears and have six months of the arrears paid instantly and the balance spread or pay 14 percent and collect all the arrears.

One of the pensioners who had 16 months arrears confirmed on condition of anonymity that she paid 14 percent before she could be paid N1.9 million arrears from 2016.

She showed evidence of the payment of the arrears after payment of the percentage to have the arrears paid to her.

Many pensioners are currently caught up in a dilemma over whether to acquiesce or wait till when it would be their turn officially with one saying “how much am I collecting that I would pay 14 percent? I can’t pay anyone from my sweat. At the right time, I will collect my entitlement by God’s grace “.

Investigations showed that any willing pensioner who agree to pay either 10 or 14 percent would be given an account number to which the amount would be paid and once it was paid, the arrears would be paid.

The government recently released a list of 75 staff whose gratuity had been approved and those are staff who retired in 2013 while some retirees who recently retired and who either had paid the percentage were included in the list.

All efforts to get confirmation met with brickwall as no official would want to be mentioned but some officials confirmed the practice which they claimed involved top government officials.