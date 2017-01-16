Bribery Charge: FG Tenders Evidence Against Justice Ademola, SAN

The Federal Government, Monday, adduced evidence to prove its allegation that Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Abuja received gratification from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi, in the discharge of his judicial function.

Among exhibits FG tendered before an Abuja High Court at Maitama, included invoice and receipt of a BMW Saloon 320i valued at N8.5 Million, which Agi, SAN, purchased from Coscharis Motors Limited on January 5, 2015 and handed over to the judge through his son, Ademide.

Trial Justice Jude Okeke admitted the documents into evidence and marked them as Exhibit A. Justice Ademola who is a grandson to a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, is answering to a 16-count corruption charge alongside his wife, Olabowale and Agi, SAN.

The federal government alleged that the Judge had in the discharge of his duties, received bribe from Agi to the tune of N38.5million and perverted the course of Justice. Ademola was alleged to have received the bribe money from the SAN through a Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB, account number 201/110160/1/1/0, operated by his wife who was the former Head of Service in Lagos State.

FG said its investigations revealed that the illicit deal occurred between March 11 and 26, 2015, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the FCT High Court.