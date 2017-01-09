Buhari Appoints New Commissioners For Immigration, Prisons, Others

Buhari Appoints New Commissioners For Immigration, Prisons, Others
January 09 20:58 2017 Print This Article

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of retired Major-Gen. Emmanuel Bassey and Mr Ado Ja’afar as Commissioners for the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB).

The acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido on Monday in Abuja, made the announcement in a statement in Monday.

Bassey is a retired Major-General in the Nigerian Army, while Ja’afar is a retired Assistant Controller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The statement added that the appointment took immediate effect

CDFIPB comprises a Chairman (Minister of Interior), two Commissioners, heads of the agencies under the interior ministry, legal adviser and representative of the Ministry of Interior.

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Bamanga Tukur Again Got It Wrong On His 12-Point Agenda

World’s Most Powerful And Wealthy Celebrities For 2012

Makinde Tasks Political Office Holders To Impact On Citizens’ Lives