Buhari Sacks Obaze Over Controversial Retirement Of Pastor Adeboye, Suspends Corporate Governance Code

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reconstituted a new board for the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) and sacked with immediate effect the Executive Secretary Mr. Jim Obaze and replaced him with Mr. Daniel Asapokhai.

Obaze’s sack may not be unconnected with the controversial retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), last week, following the new law put in place by FRCN.

The new Council as approved by the President has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman as chairman.

Mr. Sulaiman was a former managing partner/director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a chartered accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.

Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a financial reporting specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria.

He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has suspended the Corporate Governance Code issued last October 17 by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah made this known Monday in a statement.

According to the Minister’s Strategic Communication Adviser, Mr. Constance Ikokwu, the suspension order was meant to carry out a detailed review of its application.

The review, the Minister explained would involve extensive consultations with stakeholders upon the reconstitution of the board of the FRCN.

The statement also quoted Dr. Enelamah as saying that government was committed to restoring, enhancing market confidence as well as improving the ease of doing business in the country.

“The Corporate Governance Code issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria has been suspended, pending a detailed review, extensive consultation with stakeholders and reconstitution of the board of the FRC.

“Government remains committed to restoring and enhancing market confidence and improving the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria. Government is committed to strengthening FRC and enhancing its capacity to fulfil its core mandate” the statement read.

It would be recalled that it was due to the latest review of the Act that resulted to the last weekend retirement of the RCCG GO, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.