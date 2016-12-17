Buhari Celebrates 74th Birthday, Salutes Army For Colourful Parade

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday marked his 74th birthday anniversary with a special birthday parade and inspection of the Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which took place at the fore-court of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, witnessed the Inspection of Guard by the president.

The Guard Brigade, headed by the Commander, Brigade of Guards, Musa Yusuf, also performed a Special Birthday Silent Drills, accompanied with special military birthday song in honour of the president.

President Buhari also cut a birthday cake and released 74 pigeons from a cage as part of the activities marking the anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which took place at the fore-court of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, witnessed the Inspection of Guard by the president.

The Guard Brigade, headed by the Commander, Brigade of Guards, Musa Yusuf, also performed a Special Birthday Silent Drills, accompanied with special military birthday song in honour of the president.

President Buhari also cut a birthday cake and released 74 pigeons from a cage as part of the activities marking the anniversary.

NAN reported that President Buhari also signed birthday anniversary register where he wrote: “I am impressed with the special drills presented by the Guard Brigade.’’

NAN further reported that service chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; some ministers, including Lai Mohammed and Muhammad Bello of the FCT; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Presidential spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu attended the event.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonishakin, who briefly spoke with State House correspondents, congratulated the president on his 74th anniversary.

He said: “We are celebrating the birthday of the president and we wish him well and good health.

“We wish him all the goodness of God as he pilots the affairs of our nation to greater heights.’’

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, who also spoke to the correspondents, described President Buhari as “a great man and we are very pleased with his accomplishments over the years. He is a good leader”.

NAN