Buhari Consoles Family Over Death Of Ogbuagu

President Muhammadu Buhari sends condolences to the family of former Managing Director of Champion newspapers and one of Africa’s foremost Public Relations practitioners, Bob Ewulonu Beremako Ogbuagu.

President Buhari commiserates with all the professional colleagues of Ogbuagu, who spent most of his life in the service of God, and nurturing the growth of journalism and Public Relations in Africa.

The President affirms that Ogbuagu consistently followed the path least travelled by many in his profession in order to establish Public Relations in Nigeria and Africa, agreeing to serve as the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and Federation of Africa’s Public Relations Associations.

President Buhari salutes the uncommon courage, foresight and integrity that Ogbuagu brought into the practice of journalism and Public Relations, attributing his success to the lessons drawn from the nationalist movements and inspirations from the late President of Nigeria, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The President prays that God will grant the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media& Publicity)

August 25th, 2017