Buhari Departs New York For UK After UN Meeting

By Ayobami Joel, Abuja

After his participation in the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday left New York for London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari is expected to dona follow up medical check jp in the UK.

It was however not stated how many days the president would be spending the United Kingdom.

In his outing at the United Nations, the president presented Nigeria’s statement at the UNGA and thereafter had meetings with President Donald Trump of the United States, King of Jordan, Abdullah II, President of Ghana, Kuffour Addo and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

In his address to the General Assembly, he had called for the cooperation of world leaders to facilitate the recovery of stolen assets.

Buhari said even though efforts were being put in through the strengthening of state institutions, accountability and combating corruption, the international community’s cooperation was needed to make it succeed.

Secial Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari’s appearance in New York was “worth the while” and immensely beneficial to Nigeria particularly Jordan’s donation of 200 armoured vehicles to Nigeria under generous terms.

Hs said Buhari held bilateral talks with the different leaders on various areas of cooperation